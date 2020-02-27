News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: De-Bearing Mayflower School; Gardeners' Tools Swiped; Window Smasher Grabs Rain Jacket; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 390 service events, resulting in 87 investigations.
Bear Sighting
February 20 at 6:52 a.m., a resident called police dispatch to report a bear wandering the grounds of an elementary school in the 200 block of N. Mayflower and officers responded. As staff and students started to arrive, the officers were able to guide the bear off the campus and north on Mayflower. The Department of Fish and Wildlife responded and the bear made its way back toward the foothills.
Petty Theft
February 20 at 12:17 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 300 block of E. Greystone. The victim reported that while he was working at a residence, his gardening equipment was stolen out of the bed of his truck. The suspects were described as two male Hispanics in a black Honda Pilot. Investigation continuing.
Petty Theft
February 20 at 12:31 p.m., a petty theft was reported in the 300 block of Wildrose. The victim reported that while he was doing gardening work at a residence, his gardening equipment was stolen from the bed of his truck. The suspects and the suspect vehicle descriptions are similar to a theft that occurred earlier that same day. Investigation continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 20 at 11:50 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Genoa called to report a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the area and occupied. Officers contacted the occupant and, after investigation, found him to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested without incident.
Bear Sighting
February 21 at 5:25 a.m., a news crew was in the area of Mayflower and Hillcrest looking for the bear that was in the 200 block of N. Mayflower the prior day. They located the bear and notified Monrovia Police Department. Officers responded and found the bear was heading back north toward the foothills and was not causing any issues.
As the morning progressed, the bear came back south. The media continued to film the bear. The bear was moving slowly, but not leaving the area. The Department of Fish and Wildlife responded and, ultimately, tranquilized the bear so they could assess if it was injured. They relocated the bear to the unpopulated area of the National Forest.
Vandalism
February 21 at 7:14 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Mayflower called to report that sometime during the night someone shattered his vehicle window. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
February 21 at 7:36 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called police to report a shoplifter that left the store with concealed merchandise. Officers responded and reviewed video footage. Investigation continuing.
Shoplifting
February 21 at 8:03 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The suspect left the location prior to the officer’s arrival. During the investigation, the identity of the suspect was determined. Investigation continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 21 at 9:19 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist for several vehicle code violations in the 100 block of W. Colorado. The bicyclist was found to have five outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody for the warrants.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 1:47 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Colorado called police to report two subjects that were arguing in a nearby alley, causing a disturbance. Officers responded regarding the noise disturbance and found a couple arguing near the alley. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had an outstanding warrant for their arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud Report
February 22 at 9:49 a.m., a resident in the 1800 block of Estrella called to report that someone opened a Home Depot credit card using her personal identifying information. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 22 at 12:13 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 700 block of E. Huntington. While the victim was inside the business, someone shattered a window on her vehicle and took items from inside. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 22 at 1:18 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked her vehicle in the parking lot and went into a business. When she returned to her vehicle, she found a window had been smashed and her rain jacket was missing from inside. Investigation continuing.
Alcohol Offense – Suspect Cited
February 22 at 3:04 p.m., police received a call reporting a male and female subject that were arguing at a park in the 1200 block of N. Canyon. Officers responded and located the subjects. One of the subjects was in possession of an open container of alcohol. The alcohol was confiscated and she was issued a citation for the violation.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
February 22 at 5:17 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report a female that was being detained for shoplifting. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The suspect was arrested for shoplifting and the investigation revealed she also had outstanding warrants for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
February 22 at 9:11 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported to police. An employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington parked her vehicle and went into work. She returned approximately four hours later and found a window on her vehicle had been shattered and items were missing from inside. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 22 at 11:01 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington called police to report his vehicle was broken into while he was at work. His vehicle window was shattered and items were taken. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Driver Arrested
February 23 at 1:01 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision that occurred in the 1800 block of S. Mayflower. Officers responded and learned that a vehicle traveling north on Mayflower had struck two parked cars. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence and held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 6:24 a.m., a caller reported a family disturbance in the 300 block of Genoa. Officers responded and spoke with the involved parties. It was determined that the female subject was the aggressor and the male subject had sustained minor injuries. The female subject was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Burglary
February 24 at 8:44 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Colorado called to report that his detached garage had been burglarized. An officer arrived and confirmed a burglary had occurred and items were missing. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 24 at 10:40 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 700 block of E. Huntington. A motorist was traveling west on Huntington, veered off the roadway and collided into a tree. The driver suffered head injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 24 at 11:45 a.m., a bicyclist was traveling north in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling north. He suffered injuries, but refused medical attention. The party at fault was issued a citation.
