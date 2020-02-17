Arcadia Woman’s Club: NASA Speaker on Apollo Moon Trip

Do you remember watching the 1969 moon landing, and do you have memorabilia and memories from July 1969 that you’d like to share? Or, do you have an interest in what NASA is doing today and then where NASA is going next?
The Arcadia Woman’s Club, which welcomes Monrovia women, will host NASA Solar System Ambassador Rosanne Sachson, who will speak on, “Apollo: To the Moon and Beyond,” from the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969 up to today’s space accomplishments and where is NASA headed in its next missions.
Sachson has recently returned from NASA's Ames Research Center in the Silicon Valley where she was briefed on the latest missions, research and development in aeronautics, exploration technology and science.
In addition, Sachson, an architectural interior designer, was responsible for the architectural and interior design, customized furnishings, millwork and oversight of construction for the innovative 3,200 square foot Flight System Testbed and 1,800 square foot Project Design Center at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.
The Arcadia Woman’s Club invites women of all ages to attend this outstanding program and regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m., in its historic Clubhouse, 324 South First Avenue, Arcadia. The meeting includes a social hour, business meeting, luncheon, and Ms. Sachson’s presentation. Please bring your July 1969 memorabilia to show us.
Both the $15 lunch and the program require reservations by Monday, March 2, and they may be made by calling Linda Mokler at 818-7779.
To learn more about Arcadia Woman’s Club, visit www.arcadiawomansclub.org or www.facebook.com/arcadiawomansclub.org
