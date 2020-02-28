Community Garden Team Honored; Planning Kids Garden Workshop for March 7

The leadership team of the Monrovia Community Garden project at Mountainside Communion Church (at Colorado and Magnolia) has been awarded the Community Service Award by the California Parks and Recreation Society, District 13, "in recognition of outstanding service to the field of Parks and Recreation," The team was honored for its commitment to community service, maintaining the garden, teaching workshops, and helping plot holders successfully raise vegetables.
The garden leadership team, headed by Garden Director Kristin Ritzau, PhD, will host a Kids Gardening and Crafts workshop on Saturday March 7, 9-10:30 a.m.
- Brad Haugaard
