Citrus College Named 'Military Friendly' for Entire Decade

For an entire decade, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has earned annual recognition as a Military Friendly School for its commitment to helping veterans successfully transition from the military to higher education.
Citrus College's supportive environment for veterans, coupled with the college's ability to meet academic thresholds, such as student retention, persistence and graduation rates, contributed to this year's "Gold" distinction.
This past year, nearly 400 student veterans benefited from services provided by the Citrus College Veterans Success Center.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment