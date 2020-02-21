Education Input Meetings Monday and Tuesday

Monrovia Schools will hold meetings for input on its Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) on Feb. 24, from 7-8:30 p.m., and Feb. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. Both meetings in the Board Room of the District office at 325 E. Huntington. Spanish translation provided. And what's an LCAP? The California Department of Education says "The LCAP is a tool for local educational agencies to set goals, plan actions, and leverage resources to meet those goals to improve student outcomes."
