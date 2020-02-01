News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Library - Not So Many Books :-(


Kind of sad to see the library with so many empty shelves. Even when they’re not totally empty (above), they’re pretty thin (below). But I guess the world is going electronic. And I guess it’s as much my fault as anyone else’s. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)