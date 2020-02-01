News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Library - Not So Many Books :-(
Kind of sad to see the library with so many empty shelves. Even when they’re not totally empty (above), they’re pretty thin (below). But I guess the world is going electronic. And I guess it’s as much my fault as anyone else’s.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
2/01/2020
