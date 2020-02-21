Statement of Mayoral Candidate Stephen Grollnek

Monrovia voters should realize what that means gives the citizens the right to vote for the people who they feel will protect and serve the community for the best interest for all
Look at are streets trees sidewalks
Is this Mayor looking after are beloved city or just looking out for his spacial interest group that he has reps-anted
For 35 years
Time to make those spacial words mean something
We the people have this golden opportunity to make this change on March 2
Stephen Grollnek make your vote count to protect are city
