Statement of Mayoral Candidate Melissa Taylor
Growing up in the navy, I do not get to live where I was born. My family and I chose to move to Monrovia four years ago and have fallen in love with Monrovia’s small-town charm, the community and its accessibility to nature and the outdoors. With our broad mix of neighborhoods and cultures which all contribute to making Monrovia a wonderfully diverse place to live, we can continue to make it better. Regardless of where in the city you live or how long you have lived here, I want to make it a better place for everyone. My children and your children are the future of Monrovia.
I want to build a sustainable and livable future, founded on principles of equity, justice, and opportunity. Monrovia is a great place to live, but we can make it better. Whether it’s ensuring that our communities have enough affordable housing or keeping our streets and open spaces safe, I want to help make Monrovia a place that we can all be proud to call home.
I have been pulled to civil service to ensure that every single resident’s needs are taken into consideration when it comes to living in Monrovia. I want to be an advocate for everyone. I’ve worked with police, community and faith leaders to make communities safer, and recently helped establish and lead the San Gabriel Valley California chapter of the largest gun violence prevention organization. My background covers a wide range of policy issues from gun violence prevention, water and sustainability, and public issues related to water and the environment.
It would be my honor to serve as your Mayor.
Posted by Brad at 2/20/2020
