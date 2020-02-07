News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at 38 Degrees

Dinner at 38 Degrees, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Pastrami with sides of kimchi and “beans and greens” for $17 and a beer for $7. Really excellent!

- Brad Haugaard 
