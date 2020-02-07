News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at 38 Degrees
Dinner at 38 Degrees, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle. Got the Pastrami with sides of kimchi and “beans and greens” for $17 and a beer for $7. Really excellent!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/07/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment