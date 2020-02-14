News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Cafe X20
Lunch at Cafe X20, on the north side of Foothill just west of Melrose. Got the Chicken Shawerma Plate for $12 and a beer at a special half-off price of $3. Very good! Liked it a lot.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
2/14/2020
