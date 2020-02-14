News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Cafe X20

Lunch at Cafe X20, on the north side of Foothill just west of Melrose.  Got the Chicken Shawerma Plate for $12 and a beer at a special half-off price of $3. Very good! Liked it a lot. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)