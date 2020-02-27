Citrus College Eighth in Nation in Awarding Associate Degrees to Hispanic Students

Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, is ranked eighth out of more than 1,100 community colleges in the United States for awarding associate degrees to Hispanic students, according to the most recent issue of Hispanic Outlook on Education.
A national monthly magazine, the Hispanic Outlook on Education produces a special edition each year that ranks the leading community colleges in the country according to the number of associate degrees produced. Citrus College has been included in the rankings for more than a decade and was ranked 25th in the United States last year.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment