Power Outages this Sunday - Midnight to Noon

Approximate areas affected.
This Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11:59 p.m., there will be a planned power outage in the northeastern section of Monrovia, including parts of Myrtle Avenue in Old Town, lasting until noon on Sunday, Feb. 9. Approximately 950 SCE residential and commercial accounts will be affected. If you are affected, you should have received a notice.
The outage will allow SCE to upgrade infrastructure, make improvements, and other repairs. For questions call Southern California Edison's outage phone number at (800) 759-6056, or Monrovia's Department of Public Works at 932-5575.
- Brad Haugaard
