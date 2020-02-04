News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Frost Warning Tonight
Bring your sensitive plants - and of course, your pets - inside tonight. National Weather Service frost warning for 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for San Gabriel Valley. Temperatures as low as 33 expected.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
2/04/2020
