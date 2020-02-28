New 302-Unit Residential Complex Planned Near Train Station

https://is.gd/f9FJbR) the Monrovia City Council will consider changing the land use designation for 2.9 acres of land near the train station to "allow the construction of a new transit oriented, mixed-use residential/commercial development consisting of 302 apartment units, including 15 very low income units and 3 live/work units, and 7,080 square feet of commercial space in a five-story (6-level) building with an eight-level (seven story) parking structure."
The project site is just below the freeway, between Magnolia on the west and Primrose on the east. The south side is on Pomona. (See map.)
https://is.gd/KwG5mD
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment