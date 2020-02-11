News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Mellow Brownie - Just Wants Some Love

Everyone here has become enamored of Brownie, and now it’s your turn! Four-year-old Brownie is a calm, easygoing dog who wants nothing more than to be loved and petted. His mellow demeanor will add a relaxing presence to your life, and his adorable brown cow spots will make you smile. He’s been very well-behaved at our mobile adoption events, and he absolutely loves all the attention he gets from strangers. This chill, happy dog can’t wait to meet you!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

