How Should Monrovia Spend Its New $4.5 Million Sales Tax Revenue?

Take this 9-question "Measure K Preliminary Spending Plan Community Survey" here: https://is.gd/yPDMfF
On November 5, 2019, residents of Monrovia voted to approve Measure K, the Keep Monrovia Revenues Local Sales Tax Measure, to ensure new sales tax revenues stay in Monrovia to be reinvested into the community. Measure K will generate an estimated $4.5 million per year in additional sales tax revenues for the City. Leading up to the election, a preliminary five-year expenditure plan was developed, identifying community enhancing projects. Those who choose to take the survey will be asked to rank these spending plan options, which includes:
- Establishing a new and/or improved community center
- Reducing costs for residents by decreasing utility bills, such as water
- Working towards a AAA credit rating by building the rainy day fund and planning for future costs increases
- Investing in public buildings, park improvements and community facilities
- Addressing other community priorities like affordable housing, preventing homelessness, youth programs and public safety, etc.
After April 30, the findings of the survey will be discussed by the Monrovia City Council, along with the Measure K Citizens Advisory Committee, and will be shared with the community. Hard copies of the surveys are available upon request. The new sales tax will go into effect on April 1, 2020. For additional information on Measure K, visit MonroviaMeasureK.org.
Source: City of Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
