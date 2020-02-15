Concert Scheduled to Support Church Members Battling Cancer

There will be a free concert to support a parishioner of Monrovia's St. Luke’s Episcopal Church who is battling cancer.
Healing Lives Through the Beauty of Music, a concert of chamber music by a string quartet from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 22, at noon at The Parish of St. Luke The Physician, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. The performance will be followed by a buffet luncheon in the church’s Guild Hall. The event is free, and offerings for nonprofit cancer research and patient support are welcome. Guests are asked to RSVP to info@saintlukesmonrovia.org.
The event is inspired by Trish Gresham, a longtime St. Luke’s parishioner, choir member and administrative assistant to Rector Neil Tadken, as well as other community members who are currently undergoing cancer treatments. It is dedicated to her and the many local neighbors who are bravely battling the disease. The presentation is made possible by Mari Edelman through a grant from The Mari and Ed Edelman Charitable Fund for Music and Public Service.
- Brad Haugaard
