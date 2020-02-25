News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Miles the Multitasker - Tennis Ball and Belly Rubs

Miles is the best multitasker. He loves chewing on tennis balls and getting belly rubs. Why choose between two of your favorite things when you can have them both at the same time? When ten-year-old Miles isn’t multitasking like a boss, he’s probably chowing down on some crunchy treats or splashing in one of the kiddie pools in the play yard. But let’s face it, all he wants is to sit in your lap and be pet all over. Now where’s that tennis ball?

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

