News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Vintage Gas Pumps on Shamrock Removed for Restoration

Gem City Images reports that the vintage "Flying A" gas pumps at the old gas station on Shamrock Avenue have been removed for restoration. Pictures here: https://is.gd/mZDF8V

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)