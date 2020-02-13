News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Vintage Gas Pumps on Shamrock Removed for Restoration
Gem City Images reports that the vintage "Flying A" gas pumps at the old gas station on Shamrock Avenue have been removed for restoration. Pictures here:
https://is.gd/mZDF8V
- Brad Haugaard
2/13/2020
