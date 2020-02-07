City Plans Mural to Accompany Japanese Neighborhood Treasure Plaque

The City of Monrovia is seeking an artist to create a mural to accompany the existing Neighborhood Treasure plaque on the block wall located on the north-west corner of Cypress and Magnolia, near to where the Uyeda Produce Stand once stood.
The art should convey the story of Japanese Americans in Monrovia, reflecting their history and their impact they had on the formation of the City.
For more information contact Kerri Zessau, in the Monrovia Community Development Department at kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us, or by phone at 932-5564.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment