Statement of City Council Candidate Gloria Crudgington

I was first elected to the Monrovia City Council in 2015 and I am running for re-election. I moved to Monrovia 40 years ago. My husband Cleve and I became involved in city politics in 2000, when we ran the successful campaign that saved Monrovia’s foothills from housing development. We received the Iris Award, Monrovia Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Award, for our efforts.
I have been on the Board of Directors of the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group for 22 years. I successfully lobbied in 2014 for a moratorium on demolition of historic homes and, after I was elected, I worked with my council colleagues to pass anti-mansionization and neighborhood compatibility ordinances and restore our historic train depot.
Our current City Council holds a wide range of views, but we find ways to disagree without being disagreeable. Some of our accomplishments:
- Monrovia Renewal: fixing streets, sidewalks, sewers, etc.
- We brought back Monrovia Days Parade and Carnival.
- We started the Lyft program for subsidized shared rides: 500,000 rides in 2019!
- We stabilized our pension fund and raised Monrovia’s bond rating to AA.
- Our homelessness prevention program kept 23 families in their homes.
My proudest achievement as a Councilmember has been my involvement in Monrovia’s mandated storm water clean-up compliance. My work with regulators and environmental groups has saved Monrovians over $200 Million dollars in compliance costs, without sacrificing water quality. I am running for re-election primarily to ensure that this work is completed.
I credit my success to 30 years’ experience as a Marriage & Family therapist. Although I am retired from clinical practice, I see my expertise in conflict resolution as an extremely helpful tool as a Councilmember. I would very much appreciate your vote.
Please visit my website: www.GloriaCrudgington.com
No comments:
Post a Comment