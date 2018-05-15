Upcoming Classical Opera and Baroque Concerts at St. Luke’s

A free opera concert by mezzo-soprano Trisha Rivera and bass-baritone Raed Saade on May 26 and a June 3 performance by the Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble and Los Angeles Baroque are scheduled for St. Luke’s Church, at 122 S. California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard.
- Free classical opera concert Saturday, May 26, 5 p.m. Mezzo-soprano Trisha Rivera and bass-baritone Raed Saade will perform comedy, drama, spirituals, coloratura, opera favorites and more. They will be joined by guest artist, mezzo-soprano Megan Gillespie. Admission is free, and donations welcome.
- Purcell and more by Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble Sunday, June 3, 4 p.m. The singers of the Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble with join the instrumentalists of Los Angeles Baroque in a concert of works by Henry Purcell and other baroque composers. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and Southern California Early Music Society members, and $15 for students. They may be purchased at the door or ordered in advance at brownpapertickets.com.
- Brad Haugaard
