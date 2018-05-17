Garden Club to Select Beautification Awards

Monrovia Garden Club will be hosting the Annual 2018 Home Beautification Awards for the City of Monrovia. Front yard gardens of eight Monrovia residents are chosen by the Garden Club. The yards are judged on the outstanding appearance of the garden, how it enhances the home and the neighborhood and on its own merit as a planted work of landscape art.
An award sign will be put in the front yard announcing the resident as a winner. The Mayor and city council will present each resident with a "Certificate of Recognition". A slideshow of the winning yards will be shown.
The next Monrovia Garden Club meeting will be held on Tuesday May 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in its Fireside Room, at the corner of Myrtle and Foothill. The meeting will start at 7:00 p.m. Social time at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment