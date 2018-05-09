St. Luke - Final Evensong of Season

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present the final Evensong of the choir season on Sunday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at the church, 122 South California Avenue at Foothill Boulevard. It will feature Mendelssohn’s Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis featuring soloists Caitlin Stave, Trisha Rivera, Eric Werner, and David Conley. The most popular work by composer Randall Thompson, Alleluia, will also be performed. A wine and cheese reception will follow the performance.
