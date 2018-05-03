Monrovia Police: Assault With Glass Mug; Drunks and Drugs and Lots of Arrests

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for April 26 – May 2. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 404 service events, resulting in 67 investigations.
Warrant – Suspects Arrested
April 26 at 9:23 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject in front of her house who was yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
April 26 at 4:08 p.m., two male subjects had been drinking at a bar in the 1100 block of E. Huntington and an argument started between the two subjects. One of the subjects hit the other in the head with a glass mug, then fled the bar. Officers and paramedics arrived, but the victim refused medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 9:58 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team was on patrol in the 700 block of S. Primrose when they saw a motorist in front of them violate a driving law. They stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who they found to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 3:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Huntington when he saw two subjects near the intersection who appeared to be intoxicated. He stopped to speak with them. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had multiple warrants for his arrest; he was arrested and taken into custody. The second subject was intoxicated, but was capable of caring for their own safety.
Traffic Collision
April 27 at 6:33 a.m., a motorist was traveling along the 300 block of W. Foothill when another motorist made a left turn in front of the first vehicle from a side street and caused a collision. No one was injured in the collision. The party at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 8:42 a.m., residents in the 100 block of N. Highland reported a female subject going through people’s trashcans on the street. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had several warrants for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed she was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which were added to her charges.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
April 27 between 7:51 and 9:29 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team detained two subjects, one in the 700 block of Valley View and the other in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Computer checks revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest, so they were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 12:56 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist in front of him commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 10:33 a.m., the employee of a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and found a male subject sleeping on the front lawn of the business. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a felony warrant for his arrest and was on mandatory probation supervision, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
April 28 at 5:29 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Anita arrived home and discovered someone had taken a package from their front porch that had been delivered earlier in the day by UPS. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
April 30 at 4:21 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding a possible family argument. When they arrived, they discovered a male subject in the home had hit his wife, but did not cause any visible injuries. He was arrested for domestic battery.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 8:40 p.m., the employee of a convenience store in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject walking back and forth in the business parking lot. The subject was yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found him to be under the influence of a controlled substance, so he was arrested and taken into custody. He was later issued a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 8:47 a.m., the manager at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista saw a female subject sleeping inside one of the vacant apartments. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody. She was also charged with trespassing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrest
May 1 at 4:31 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when she saw a motorist talking on their cellphone while driving. She stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 5:38 p.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle traveling north in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle that was wanted in connection with a felony that had previously occurred in San Bernardino County. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
May 2 at 8:16 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Nido arrived home and discovered someone had forced entry into her home through a sliding glass door. She entered the home and saw that it had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 26 at 9:58 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team was on patrol in the 700 block of S. Primrose when they saw a motorist in front of them violate a driving law. They stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who they found to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 3:04 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Huntington when he saw two subjects near the intersection who appeared to be intoxicated. He stopped to speak with them. A computer check revealed one of the subjects had multiple warrants for his arrest; he was arrested and taken into custody. The second subject was intoxicated, but was capable of caring for their own safety.
Traffic Collision
April 27 at 6:33 a.m., a motorist was traveling along the 300 block of W. Foothill when another motorist made a left turn in front of the first vehicle from a side street and caused a collision. No one was injured in the collision. The party at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 27 at 8:42 a.m., residents in the 100 block of N. Highland reported a female subject going through people’s trashcans on the street. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had several warrants for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed she was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which were added to her charges.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
April 27 between 7:51 and 9:29 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team detained two subjects, one in the 700 block of Valley View and the other in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle. Computer checks revealed both subjects had warrants for their arrest, so they were arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 12:56 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist in front of him commit a vehicle code violation. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
April 28 at 10:33 a.m., the employee of a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington arrived to work and found a male subject sleeping on the front lawn of the business. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a felony warrant for his arrest and was on mandatory probation supervision, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
April 28 at 5:29 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Anita arrived home and discovered someone had taken a package from their front porch that had been delivered earlier in the day by UPS. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
April 30 at 4:21 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding a possible family argument. When they arrived, they discovered a male subject in the home had hit his wife, but did not cause any visible injuries. He was arrested for domestic battery.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
April 30 at 8:40 p.m., the employee of a convenience store in the 900 block of W. Duarte reported a male subject walking back and forth in the business parking lot. The subject was yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found him to be under the influence of a controlled substance, so he was arrested and taken into custody. He was later issued a citation to appear in court on the charge.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 1 at 8:47 a.m., the manager at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista saw a female subject sleeping inside one of the vacant apartments. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody. She was also charged with trespassing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrest
May 1 at 4:31 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when she saw a motorist talking on their cellphone while driving. She stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 5:38 p.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle traveling north in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle that was wanted in connection with a felony that had previously occurred in San Bernardino County. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
May 2 at 8:16 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Nido arrived home and discovered someone had forced entry into her home through a sliding glass door. She entered the home and saw that it had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment