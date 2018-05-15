Artsy Utility Boxes; Where a Samson’s Gone; Mayor Pro Tem Top Racer in Her Class

More from the City Manager’s report:
~ A utility box on Myrtle Avenue, just north of Foothill, was recently artified by a young local artist named Ms. Timothea Karipides, who is part of a group called the Monrovia Sketchers that meets weekly to draw around town. She painted the box, along with her parents, with recognizable sights in town – the “M” in the foothills, the “Flying A” gas pumps on Shamrock Avenue, the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Myrtle Avenue / Foothill Boulevard (where the box is located), and Beans the surfing whippet canine.
~ Speaking of public art, the “Samson Bear” in front of T-Phillips has been temporarily removed to be repainted.
~ In the Fountain to the Falls race the fastest time overall for the seven-mile race belonged to Ruben Hernandez from Los Angeles, who ran the course in 40 minutes, 36 seconds. Mayor Pro Tem Becky Shevlin clocked in at 1 hour, 25 minutes, 50 seconds, meaning that she placed first in her group.
- Brad Haugaard
