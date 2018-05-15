News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Artsy Utility Boxes; Where a Samson’s Gone; Mayor Pro Tem Top Racer in Her Class





More from the City Manager’s report:

~ A utility box on Myrtle Avenue, just north of Foothill, was recently artified by a young local artist named Ms. Timothea Karipides, who is part of a group called the Monrovia Sketchers that meets weekly to draw around town.  She painted the box, along with her parents, with recognizable sights in town – the “M” in the foothills, the “Flying A” gas pumps on Shamrock Avenue, the First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Myrtle Avenue / Foothill Boulevard (where the box is located), and Beans the surfing whippet canine. 

~ Speaking of public art, the “Samson Bear” in front of T-Phillips has been temporarily removed to be repainted.  

~ In the Fountain to the Falls race the fastest time overall for the seven-mile race belonged to Ruben Hernandez from Los Angeles, who ran the course in 40 minutes, 36 seconds. Mayor Pro Tem Becky Shevlin clocked in at 1 hour, 25 minutes, 50 seconds, meaning that she placed first in her group. 

- Brad Haugaard

