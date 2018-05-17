News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man Buys Tires, Seller Disappears With Money; Lots of Drunk Driving
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 10-16. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 410 service events, resulting in 80 investigations.
Vandalism
May 10 at 6:32 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Olive walked outside her home and discovered someone had slashed two of her vehicle tires sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Residential Burglary
May 10 at 12:55 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Venice was at home when he saw two male subjects attempting to break into the house through the back door. When the suspects saw the resident was home, they both ran. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
May 10 at 4:33 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 300 block of W. Huntington behaving suspiciously. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found he was under the influence of a controlled substance. After field tests were conducted, he was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
May 10 at 7:41 p.m., officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle traveling north in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. The vehicle was located and stopped by officers. The female driver was not the owner of the vehicle, nor did she have permission to possess it, so she was arrested for grand theft auto.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 11:48 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks to check on the welfare of an elderly female subject who had possibly been battered by her grandson. Officers arrived and investigated the allegations; however, the crime was not substantiated. A computer check revealed the grandson had two warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
May 11 at 12:25 p.m., the owner of a business in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle arrived to work and discovered several items had been stolen. The last time he saw the items was a week prior. Officers arrived to investigate the theft. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 11 at 1:12 p.m., a caller reported he was at a gas station in the 800 block of E. Huntington when he was approached by a male subject selling vehicle wheels. The caller gave the subject money for the wheels. After receiving the money, the subject fled with the money and the wheels. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 11 at 6:15 p.m., two female subjects entered a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill, carrying empty bags. They proceeded to fill the bags with approximately cosmetics, then fled the store without paying. Officers responded, apprehended one of the suspects and arrested her. The investigation is continuing to identify the second suspect.
Petty Theft
May 11 at 6:30 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Duarte arrived home and discovered an Amazon package, which had been delivered earlier in the day, had been stolen from his front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Providing False Information to Peace Officers – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 8:38 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte, when they saw a male subject who was behaving suspiciously. They stopped the subject, who provided them with false information. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrest
May 12 at 12:26 a.m., a caller reported two subjects yelling at one another and causing a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Palm. Officers responded and located the male and female subject, who are married to one another. Officers discovered the male subject had hit the female in the face, causing visible injuries. A domestic violence restraining order had been issued against the male for previously battering his wife. The male subject was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 12 at 7:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle, where two vehicles had collided into one another. One of the occupants had complained of pain due to the collision. Officers investigated the collision and issued a citation to the driver who was at fault.
Petty Theft / Fraud
May 12 at 1:29 p.m., an elderly female was shopping at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain, when she discovered someone had stolen her wallet from her shopping cart. While officers were investigating the theft, she received a call from her credit card company advising her that someone had already used her card at a nearby store. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
May 12 at 2:57 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Ocean View walked outside his home and found a pile of opened mail in his front yard. He looked at the addresses and saw the mail belonged to several of his neighbors. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 7:21 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista reported a male subject was in her backyard refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found him to the front of the property and he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 9:40 p.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle who appeared heavily intoxicated. Officers arrived and located the subject. Field tests were conducted and it was determined that the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 10:35 p.m., several residents in the 400 block of Heliotrope reported a noise disturbance at one of the houses in their neighborhood. Officers arrived and located the party and the owner of the property. A computer check revealed she had several warrants for her arrest; she was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 4:15 a.m., a female resident of a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported that her boyfriend had just hit her after an argument and he was attempting to leave. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. After further investigation, officers arrested the male subject for domestic violence.
Injury Hit & Run Collision / DUI / Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
May 13 at 11:42 p.m., several callers reported a collision where a vehicle had just run a red light at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington that caused injuries to the other driver. The suspect vehicle then fled the area. Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle. The driver was heavily intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested. His wife and two-year-old child were also in the vehicle with him.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 14 at 5:51 p.m., officers responded to a collision that occurred in the intersection of California and Central between two vehicles. One of the drivers complained of pain to her leg, so she was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both drivers claimed to have a green light. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 7:53 p.m., a sergeant saw a male subject loitering by a door to the rear of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. He stopped the subject to investigate the suspicious behavior. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
May 15 at 7:19 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lime walked outside her home and discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Two credit cards were taken from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 2:01 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. Shamrock when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, so he was stopped and taken into custody.
DUI / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 4:04 p.m., a caller reported that a female subject had just collided into a vehicle parked in the 100 block of S. Mayflower. She exited her vehicle and was walking away from the scene. Officers arrived and located the subject attempting to flee the scene of the collision. When they contacted her, they found she was heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted she was arrested.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 7:46 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington, when he saw a person behaving suspiciously. He stopped the subject, and a computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 11:29 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 600 block of S. Canyon when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested.
