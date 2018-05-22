Pet of the Week: Max

Max (A448137) is a 2-year-old miniature pinscher who arrived to the Pasadena Humane Society last week and has bonded very quickly with our volunteers and staff here. He likes attention and especially enjoys treats. He will follow commands without much prompting in an attempt to get to the treats quickly. He is energetic and friendly, and has enjoyed playing with other dogs and toys on Wiggle Waggle Wagon field trips. Find out more about him by visiting pasadenahumane.org.
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
