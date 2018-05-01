News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Inside Monrovia's Trader Joe's
Monrovia-based Trader Joe's has created a five part podcast called Inside Trader Joe's, which takes listeners inside the company for the scoop on what makes Trader Joe's – Trader Joe's.
https://goo.gl/HaLPsE
- Brad Haugaard
5/01/2018
