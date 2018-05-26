News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Blood Drive in Support of Monrovia High Athlete
There will be a Childhood Leukemia Blood Drive at Clifton Middle School on June 2, frin 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in support of Monrovia High School student-athlete James Speranta, who is facing an unexpected battle against leukemia.
Speranta is a member of Monrovia High's swim and water polo teams and San Gabriel Men's Water Polo Club, and regularly trains at the local Fitness Factor gym. All of his sports and physical activities came to a halt on March 16 when he was diagnosed with leukemia.
He underwent intensive 28-day chemotherapy treatments at Miller Children's Hospital, where he stayed in the hematology/oncology ward so doctors can monitor his progress in a sterile environment. Monrovia High students, teachers, and staff recorded encouraging messages, which they sent to James to view and listen to while he was hospitalized.
He was recently sent home to continue with follow-up treatments at City of Hope for another year or more, depending on how well he recovers. He will be home schooled during this time.
If you would like to give blood you can preregister at RedCrossBlood.org. Enter keyword "James". Walk-ins are welcome.
- Brad Haugaard
