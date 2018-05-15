Monrovia Housing Expected to Increase by 15 Percent - 2,200 Units - In Months Ahead

In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reported that the supply of housing in Monrovia is set to jump dramatically.
He writes that, “All told, there are currently around 2,200 housing units / rooms in the development pipeline, which constitutes a 15% increase in our total housing supply. “
He adds that “from June 2018 - September 2018 the City will be considering three major projects that will feature close to 600 units / hotel rooms (highlighted in blue in the map above – Richman Development, Marriott TownePlace Suites, and AvalonBay).
He says that “without proper context, these eye-popping numbers can be somewhat startling.”
He said there are two issues involved, the environment on one side and Southern California’s need for more housing on the other.
He writes that “while we do have to make sure that we have strong environmental policies, and while we need to develop premier mobility / transportation options for our residents… we also have to find a way to do our part to address the severe housing crisis we are confronted with today.”
And here’s one of these projects:
The Richman Residential Project (known as Station Square South) is going before the Development Review Committee (DRC) for consideration on today at 4 p.m., in the City Council Chambers. The project is a 296-unit housing initiative located at the NE corner of Duarte Avenue / Magnolia Avenue just south of the City’s Gold Line Station.
The city has set up a web page to address all development issues: https://goo.gl/RZQnpn
