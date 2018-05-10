News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Tribute to Monrovian Julius Parker
A tribute to Monrovia’s “unsung hero,” Julius Parker, who received his high school diploma a little late - at age 91.
https://goo.gl/Ybi8dR
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/10/2018
