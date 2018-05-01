Monrovia's Faults

Northwest Monrovia fault zones.
Northeast Monrovia fault zones.
Is your house close to a fault line? Or in an area that could experience landslides or soil liquifaction if an earthquake happens?
The State Department of Conservation has an interactive map that shows the earthquake fault lines running through Monrovia, which are mostly along the edge of the mountains and most extensive in Northeast Monrovia. The fault lines are in black and the fault zones in yellow.
Those aren't all the earthquake dangers; There are also potential areas of soil liquifaction and landslides, which you can switch on and off. (Off in these photos.)
You can check it out here: https://goo.gl/dhXohn
Thanks to James Brown who brought this to my attention by posting it on Facebook.
- Brad Haugaard
