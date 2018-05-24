News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Threatening With Rifle; Drunkenness; Stealing; General Rowdiness; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 17-23. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 377 service events, resulting in 68 investigations.
Vandalism
May 17 at 10:30 a.m., a caller reported seeing fresh graffiti next to the train tracks in the 1100 block of S. Fifth. Officers arrived and graffiti removal was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats / Brandishing a Firearm
May 17 at 4:12 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Highland called the police after a family member had made criminal threats toward them and pointed a rifle at them. The family member fled the home after the police were called. Detectives obtained a search warrant to search the private bedroom of the suspect to look for additional weapons. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 17 at 8:13 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 800 block of W. Colorado, causing one of the vehicles to collide into two parked vehicles. One of the drivers complained of pain and was transported to a nearby hospital. After an investigation was conducted, the party at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 6:53 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of E. Olive when he saw a male subject lying on the sidewalk in front of a bar. He stopped to see if the subject needed assistance and found him to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, it was determined the subject was too drunk to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Fraud
May 18 at 7:31 p.m., a patron of a hotel in Monrovia realized he had lost his wallet, so he called his credit card company to cancel his card. He was notified that someone had already used it to purchase items at a store in the 300 block of W. Huntington. He immediately called the police. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
May 18 at 11:44 p.m., residents in the 100 block of W. Cypress called the police to report a male subject in their front yard who was yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who they found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the subject was determined to be too drunk to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
May 19 at 12:08 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Encino walked outside his home and discovered his Nissan had been stolen from his driveway sometime during the night. Officers responded and searched the area for the vehicle, but could not locate it. The vehicle was entered into the DMV stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 19 at 12:22 p.m., two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of California and Central. Officers responded to investigate. One of the occupants complained of pain and was transported to a nearby hospital. After the investigation was completed, the motorist who was found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Violation of a Court Order – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 4:34 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Almond reported a former roommate was in her front yard causing a disturbance. She advised she had obtained a restraining order against him and he had been served. When officers arrived, the restrained person fled the front yard, but was found a short distance away. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 20 at 6:41 p.m., two male subjects entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and began filling an empty box with several power tools. They were stopped by store security as they attempted to flee the store with the merchandise. Officers arrived and took custody of both subjects.
Warrant – Suspect Arrest
May 20 at 7:24 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington when he saw a male subject whom he recognized. A computer check revealed the subject had five warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 12:12 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who he found to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Battery
May 21 at 4:10 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Palm reported his 25-year-old son had just hit him in the face, and then ran out of the house. Officers responded and searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. An emergency protection order was granted to the father. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 5:05 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Foothill reported a female subject was in her front yard and did not have permission to be on the private property. Officers responded and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 21 at 9:39 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 1300 block of S. Mayflower sitting on a couch on the side of the road who was breathing in toxic fumes from paint cans. Officers responded and found the subject to be heavily intoxicated under the influence of the fumes. He was not able to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
May 22 at 7:51 a.m., an employee of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington arrived to work and found that someone had entered their gated property sometime over the weekend and stole several large batteries. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Located
May 22 at 12:51 p.m., a parking control officer was checking for illegally parked vehicles in the 1800 block of Sixth when he saw a vehicle in violation of street sweeping. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been stolen. Officers arrived to investigate and found a shaved key inside the vehicle’s ignition. The owners of the vehicle responded and recovered their car. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 12:19 a.m., employees of a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject walking around in their parking lot, yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. She was found to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for her own safety. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant / Suspended License – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 12:53 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 1400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist violate a driving law. He stopped the vehicle and approached the driver. A computer check revealed she was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
May 23 at 3:54 p.m., the property management company for an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. Colorado reported a possible burglary had occurred at one of the units. Officers responded and found the apartment’s front window had been removed. It appeared the inside of the house was ransacked and a television was possibly stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 5:46 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Palm heard his female neighbor screaming for help and called police. He said he saw her try to run out the front of her house, but her boyfriend grabbed her and pulled her back inside the house. Officers responded and contacted both subjects. After investigation, it was discovered that the male subject hit the female subject and threw her to the ground, causing physical pain. The male subject was arrested for domestic violence.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
May 23 at 11:24 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had just collided with a parked vehicle and overturned in the 200 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and found the driver had exited the overturned car and was standing next to it. She did not have any injuries, but the officers found her to be heavily intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined she was drunk driving; she was arrested and taken into custody.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment