Monrovia Legacy Project Now Online
Gem City Images (
https://goo.gl/GWx44a
) reports that the Monrovia Legacy Project is now online here:
http://cityofmonrovia.pastperfectonline.com/
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/16/2018
