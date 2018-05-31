News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Masked Men Rob Business; Shoplifting Power Tools; Robbery With Stroller; Lots of Meth; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 24-30. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 441 service events, resulting in 90 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
May 24 at 10:02 a.m., officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle traveling north in the 1500 block of N. Myrtle. They located and stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by two male subjects. The vehicle had been reported stolen in San Bernardino. The driver was arrested and the vehicle returned to its owner.
Robbery
May 24 at 8:45 p.m., two male subjects entered a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington, both wearing masks covering their faces. They jumped over the checkout counter and ordered all employees to the back of the store, then they forced one of the employees to empty the cash registers. The suspects fled with cash and medications. Officers were called to the scene after the suspects fled. They conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants – Suspects Arrested
May 25 between 1:42 a.m. and 3:07 a.m., officers located four subjects in the early morning hours, all were found to have warrants for their arrest. All were arrested for the warrants and taken into custody. The subjects were located in the 300 block of W. Huntington, 1700 block of S. Magnolia, 1600 block of S. Primrose and the 900 block of S. Primrose.
Vandalism
May 25 at 7:40 a.m., a caller reported seeing fresh graffiti on a wall in the 700 block of W. Duarte. The graffiti happened sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft of Bicycle
May 25 at 7:41 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Myrtle walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen his locked bicycle from his building sometime during the night. Officers responded to investigate the theft. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 1:41 p.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported two male subjects seen running out of the store carrying power tools without paying. Officers responded and located both subjects. The tools were returned to the store and the suspects were both arrested. One of them had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest from a previous criminal case.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 25 at 7:58 p.m., residents in the 200 block of N. Mountain reported a male subject in the street yelling. Officers located the subject and found him to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine; the suspect was arrested.
Grand Theft Auto / Possession of a Loaded Gun – Suspects Arrested
May 25 at 8:28 p.m., employees of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot that was occupied by two male subjects. Officers arrived and a computer check of the license plate revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers contacted the occupants and found them to be in possession of a loaded gun, as well as stolen property and documents used to commit fraud. The subjects were both arrested and the vehicle was returned to its owner. During the investigation, it was discovered that there were three female suspects who went to the store with the male suspects. They were arrested in the parking lot after shoplifting from the store. Computer checks revealed they also had warrants for their arrest.
Robbery
May 25 at 8:57 p.m., a male and female subject entered a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington and concealed several clothing items inside an unoccupied baby stroller. When they attempted to leave the store without paying, an employee stood in front of them and told them to stop. They hit the employee with the stroller and forced their way out of the store with the stolen merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication
May 26 at 1:02 a.m., a sergeant was on patrol in the 1800 block of S. California when he saw a male subject who appeared to need assistance. He stopped to help the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined that the subject was too drunk to care for his own safety; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 4:05 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 700 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a violation of the rules of the road. He stopped the subject and found he was holding a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine; he was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed he was also in possession of methamphetamine.
Traffic Collision
May 26 at 5:04 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of E. Foothill reported a collision on the street outside their home. Officers responded and found a single motorist had fallen asleep while driving and struck a parked vehicle. The driver was not injured.
Petty Theft
May 26 at 6:52 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Maple walked outside his home to go to work and found his truck doors open and several items stolen from inside the truck. He remembered he had left his doors unlocked the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense / Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 12:44 p.m., a sergeant was on patrol in the 2600 block of S. Peck when he saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. When the driver was contacted, he provided false information to the officer and the passenger was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were arrested. A computer check revealed the driver was also in violation of his parole conditions by providing false information to a peace officer.
Vandalism
May 26 at 7:26 p.m., a customer at a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington finished eating and walked outside to discover someone had shattered one the windows on his vehicle. The doors to the vehicle were still locked and nothing had been taken from inside the car. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense / False Registration Tabs – Suspects Arrested
May 26 at 7:54 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 700 block of S. Mayflower when he saw a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. He stopped the driver for the violation and a computer check revealed the vehicle had false registration tabs attached to it. The driver was contacted and after being searched incident to arrest, she was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The passenger in the vehicle was found to have a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody, as well.
Drug Offense / Warrant / Parole Violation – Suspects Arrested
May 26 at 9:25 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team stopped a bicyclist for committing a violation of the vehicle code. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and was on parole; he was arrested and taken into custody. A search incident to arrest revealed he was in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine, which is a violation of his parole.
Vandalism
May 26 at 9:27 p.m., a customer of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Duarte finished eating and walked outside to his car. He found one of the windows had been shattered, but nothing was taken from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Prowling / Attempt Burglary
May 26 at 11:42 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of N. Alta Vista heard her house telephone ringing, so she walked downstairs to answer it. As she was going down the stairs, she saw someone shining a flashlight through her front window, then heard one of her back windows break. Officers responded, but did not locate the suspects. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Tampering
May 27 at 11:12 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Stedman walked outside his home and discovered that sometime during the night someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and ransacked the interior. Nothing was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
May 29 at 3:44 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw an unoccupied vehicle parked suspiciously in the parking lot. A computer check revealed it had been reported stolen in Los Angeles. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.
Petty Theft
May 29 at 11:08 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Maple walked outside his home to go to work and found that someone had stolen the license plates off his vehicle sometime during the night. The plates were entered into the DMV system as stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 29 at 11:59 a.m., a motorist parked his vehicle at a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington. After parking, another motorist backed into his vehicle, causing damage, then fled the scene without stopping. Officers responded and searched for the suspect vehicle, but did not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 9:27 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Mountain called the police to report a female subject in the middle of the street, behaving suspiciously. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest, issued out of Orange County, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 9:29 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Duarte reported a female subject lying on the ground, possibly in need of help. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found her to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for her own safety; she was arrested and taken into custody.
