News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Hammond Enters Florida
Bicyclist and Monrovia School Board member, Rob Hammond, has crossed into Florida on his San Diego to Florida bike ride. He dipped his rear wheel in the Pacific and will dip his front wheel into the Atlantic to end the ride.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/09/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment