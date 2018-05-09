News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hammond Enters Florida


Bicyclist and Monrovia School Board member, Rob Hammond, has crossed into Florida on his San Diego to Florida bike ride. He dipped his rear wheel in the Pacific and will dip his front wheel into the Atlantic to end the ride. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)