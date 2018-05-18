News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Art Sale Weekends at Monrovia’s Historic Train Station
Works by local artists on display and for sale at the historic Santa Fe Depot every Saturday and Sunday in May and June from 1-4 p.m. Sponsored by Monrovia Association of Fine Arts.
- Brad Haugaard
