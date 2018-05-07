News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Hammond Crosses Into Alabama
Country-crossing Monrovia bicycle rider, Rob Hammond, crosses into Alabama on his Pacific to Atlantic bike ride. He's also using the ride to raise money for the Monrovia PTA. See here:
http://www.irideforyou.com/
- Brad Haugaard
