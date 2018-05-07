News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hammond Crosses Into Alabama



Country-crossing Monrovia bicycle rider, Rob Hammond, crosses into Alabama on his Pacific to Atlantic bike ride. He's also using the ride to raise money for the Monrovia PTA. See here: http://www.irideforyou.com/

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)