Pet of the Week: Teddy, the Cutie Pie Kitty

Teddy (A456663) is a 2-month-old cutie pie. He is a very playful, affectionate cat who reaches his tiny paw out of the kennel for attention. He loves being petted all over his body, especially behind his ears, and starts purring and head bumping for more. He would be a great companion for someone who is looking for a long-term best friend. Come by and visit him at the Pasadena Humane Society today.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
