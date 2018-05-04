News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Nano Cafe





Lunch at Nano Cafe, on the north side of Duarte Road just east of Mayflower. A very pleasant, homey place. Got the Chef Salad for $11.98 and an iced tea for $2.79. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
