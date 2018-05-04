News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at Nano Cafe
Lunch at Nano Cafe, on the north side of Duarte Road just east of Mayflower. A very pleasant, homey place. Got the Chef Salad for $11.98 and an iced tea for $2.79. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/04/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment