Broadway Hits Concert on June 9

The San Gabriel Valley Choral Company will present a concert of hits from Broadway musicals on Saturday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Avenue at Foothill. Works will include selections from Les Miserables, Porgy and Bess and The Sound of Music; a medley of Andrew Lloyd Webber hits; and more. Tickets at $20 ($15 students/seniors, $5 children under 12) may be ordered at eventbrite.com for a small handling fee. The ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Alexandra Grabarchuk, includes singers from the San Gabriel Valley, Inland Empire and other local communities. Their repertoire includes music from the Renaissance to the late 20th century.
