Pet of the Week: Paloma, the Cat Who Plays Fetch

Paloma (A451821) is a 2-year-old playful cat who knows how to fetch! Yes, you read that right; if you throw toys for her she will bring them back to you over and over again. She is also a very talkative cat who loves to have long conversations. She is a friendly cat who likes to greet you with a kiss on the nose and would enjoy sitting next to you on the couch while you read a book or watch TV. Check out more about Paloma today!
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment