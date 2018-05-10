Monrovia Police: Bather Being Sent Back to Nebraska; Mom Gets Child to Steal; Drunks; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 3-9. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 448 service events, resulting in 96 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 9:26 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a male subject bathing in the decorative fountain at Station Square Park. The officer contacted the subject, and a computer check revealed he was wanted by the State of Nebraska for crimes committed there. The officer arrested and took custody of the subject, who will be transported back to Nebraska by authorities from that State.
Grand Theft
May 3 at 2:33 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Olive walked outside her home and discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter from her vehicle, which had been parked in front of her house. She believes it was stolen sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
May 3 at 5:01 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of S. Fifth reported that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 3 at 6:46 p.m., the Special Enforcement Team saw a male subject in the 400 block Hurstview whom they recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody. In the jail, he admitted to being involved in a local gang and was responsible for several vandalisms around the city.
DUI – Suspects Arrested
May 3 at 11:16 p.m., officers stopped a motorist in the 800 block of E. Huntington after he was reported to be possibly driving under the influence. Officers contacted the driver and found him to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 12:44 a.m., a female resident in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported her husband had just hit her after an argument. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, they arrested and took the male subject into custody for domestic violence.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 4 at 8:12 a.m., a motorist inadvertently turned his vehicle abruptly at the intersection of California and Huntington, causing the vehicle to overturn. Officers arrived and found the driver had sustained injuries requiring medical attention. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 8:31 a.m., several callers reported a male subject lying on the ground in the 300 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived to offer assistance. They found the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 4 at 10:20 a.m., callers reported a male subject behaving suspiciously in the 600 block of E. Olive. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 4 at 12:32 p.m., two vehicles collided into one another in the 1800 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived to investigate the cause of the collision. Occupants in the vehicles complained of pain, but did not have visible injuries.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 4 at 4:39 p.m., callers reported two vehicles had collided into one another in the 800 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived to investigate the collision. Occupants in the vehicles complained of pain, but did not have visible injuries.
DUI Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrest
May 4 at 10:03 p.m., callers reported a motorist had just collided into a parked car in the 400 block of Wildrose. Officers arrived and contacted the driver. He was found to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the subject was arrested for DUI.
Attempt Grand Theft / Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 7:12 a.m., callers reported seeing a male subject attempting to pry off the lock of a Lime Bike in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject, and after he was identified by witnesses, he was arrested. A computer check revealed he was also on active parole.
Possession of Stolen Property – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 7:50 a.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject inside their business was causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of property and identification belonging to someone else. The owner was contacted and informed officers that their property had been stolen from their car the previous night. The subject was arrested.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 10:36 a.m., a caller reported a male subject lying on the ground in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and found the subject to be intoxicated. He was too drunk to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 6:27 p.m., the employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just entered their store, removed merchandise and concealed it in his clothing before leaving the store. Officers arrived and apprehended the suspect. The stolen property was returned to the store and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Drunk in Public – Suspects Arrested
May 6 between 1:41 and 2:06 a.m., officers detained two subjects in the 100 block of W. Lime and the 1500 block of S. Myrtle for appearing intoxicated. Both subjects were found to be too drunk to care for their own safety. They were both arrested and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
May 6 at 1:58 a.m., the owner of a business in the 800 block of S. Myrtle was at work when he saw two subjects at a neighboring business removing parts from a parked car. One of the two subjects pointed a gun at the business owner. Officers arrived, but the subjects were gone. A search was conducted for the suspects, but they were not located. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 9:12 a.m., a caller reported a male subject stumbling in the 100 block of W. Duarte who may need assistance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was found to be too drunk to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
May 6 at 10:40 a.m., an employee at a store in the 500 block of W. Duarte detained a female subject and her child outside the store for shoplifting. Officers arrived to investigate and found the mother had told her child to take toys before leaving the store without paying. The Department of Child and Family Services was notified and charges will be filed against the mother.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 6 at 2:37 p.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that they had detained a male subject for leaving the store with power tools that he did not pay for. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, arrested and took the subject into custody.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Cited
May 6 at 10:17 p.m., a caller reported a male subject behaving suspiciously in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The subject was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Possession of Narcotics – Suspect Cited
May 6 at 11:05 p.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 1500 block of S. California when he saw a male subject riding a bicycle at night without lighting equipment. The subject was stopped and found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The subject was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vandalism
May 7 at 6:47 a.m., an employee at a school in the 200 block of N. Mayflower found someone had broken one of the school’s cafeteria windows sometime over the weekend. Officers were called to investigate, and they found that no one had entered the building. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 7 at 4:08 p.m., callers reported a vehicle had just ran a red light, causing a collision with a bicyclist. Officers responded along with paramedics and provided medical attention to the bicyclist, who was then transported to a nearby hospital. The party at fault was issued a citation for the violation.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 8 at 3:24 p.m., callers reported a vehicle failed to stop for a red light and caused a collision with another vehicle in the 200 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived to investigate. Both drivers complained of pain, but did not have visible injuries. The party at fault was issued a citation for the violation.
Residential Burglary
May 8 at 4:55 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista walked into her garage to get her purse, which she had left inside the garage with the garage door open. She discovered someone had entered the garage and taken her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
May 8 at 9:15 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Hacienda returned home and discovered someone had entered an unlocked door to the house and stole a shotgun. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 1:16 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. California when he saw a male subject stumbling. He contacted the subject to see if he needed help and found him to be heavily intoxicated. Sobriety tests were conducted and the officer determined the subject was too drunk to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 2:19 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Peck when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who was found to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was taken into custody for DUI.
Commercial Burglary
May 9 at 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. When they arrived, they found the front glass window to the business had been shattered and the inside of the building appeared ransacked. The owners of the business arrived and told officers that a large quantity of eyeglasses had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
May 9 at 3:56 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill was awakened by the sound of glass breaking. He went outside his home and discovered someone had shattered his car window, but nothing appeared to be missing from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 8:21 a.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 900 block of W. Duarte causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 3:17 p.m., an employee at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain saw a male subject enter the store, remove an air conditioner from a shelf, then leave the store without paying. The subject then walked back into the store through another door and attempted to return the stolen merchandise for cash, using someone else’s identification. The employee detained the subject and called the police. Officers arrived and investigated the incident. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
