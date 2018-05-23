Rosenlippenmädchen Und Monrovia

I saw these roses recently in a city park in Vienna, Austria, and I’m posting the picture on a Monrovia blog not because it is Monrovia-related but because it seems like a clever idea that might be used locally.
Notice the placards on the stems of the rose bushes. One says, “Für’s Rosenlippenmädchen Annemarie - Deine Lieben” and the other says, “Für Claudia, die Liebe meine’s Lebens” (“For the Rose-lipped young woman, Annemarie, your lover“ and “For Claudia, the love of my life,” if my sub-par German is correct).
These little plaques cost, I was told, 300 Euros (about $350) for five years, and the money goes for the maintenance of the garden.
So anyway, I wonder if there might be situations around Monrovia where something like that might work.
Just a thought.
- Brad Haugaard
