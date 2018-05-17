News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Days Starts Tomorrow


Monrovia Days starts tomorrow, May 18-20. Carnival, music, book sale, performances by Center Stage, and a pie eating contest. Details here: https://goo.gl/Pxdrg3

- Brad Haugaard 
