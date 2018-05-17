News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Monrovia Days Starts Tomorrow
Monrovia Days starts tomorrow, May 18-20. Carnival, music, book sale, performances by Center Stage, and a pie eating contest. Details here:
https://goo.gl/Pxdrg3
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/17/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment