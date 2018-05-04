News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Plymouth School Wins $10,000 Grant


Monrovia’s Plymouth Elementary School has won $10,000 to upgrade its library with resources geared toward technology and Mandarin. https://goo.gl/wxRyzh

- Brad Haugaard 
