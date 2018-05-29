News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Baseball Comes Back From Trailing 6-0 to Win!


An account of the Monrovia Wildcat baseball team's thrilling comeback from being behind 6 to zero to defeat the Northview Vikings 9-6. https://goo.gl/aUJuDj

- Brad Haugaard
