Monrovia Baseball Comes Back From Trailing 6-0 to Win!
An account of the Monrovia Wildcat baseball team's thrilling comeback from being behind 6 to zero to defeat the Northview Vikings 9-6.
https://goo.gl/aUJuDj
- Brad Haugaard
5/29/2018
