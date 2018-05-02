News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia’s Staar Surgical Reports Profit


Monrovia’s Staar Surgical, maker of replacement eye lenses, reports earnings of one cent per share for its first quarter. It had a loss for the same period last year. https://goo.gl/KcRBJ3

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)