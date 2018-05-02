News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia’s Staar Surgical Reports Profit
Monrovia’s Staar Surgical, maker of replacement eye lenses, reports earnings of one cent per share for its first quarter. It had a loss for the same period last year.
https://goo.gl/KcRBJ3
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/02/2018
