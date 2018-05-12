News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
A Soggy Fountain to the Falls Run
Runners coming in to the finish line after a rainy run from the Library Park fountain to the falls in Monrovia Canyon Park and back. And my weather app still says zero percent chance of rain.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/12/2018
